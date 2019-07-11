Designer Resta returning to Ferrari - source

Ferrari’s former chief designer is returning to the Maranello team.

Mid last year, it emerged that Simone Resta would move to the new Ferrari-linked Alfa Romeo project.

But as Ferrari’s 2019 campaign faltered, rumours began to emerge that Resta could be returning to Italy.

"We are evaluating for Simone to be back at a certain stage but that’s not something which we have decided," team boss Mattia Binotto said in May.

Now, Ferrari insider Leo Turrini wrote in his Quotidiano blog that Resta will indeed resume work at Maranello "at the end of the summer".

Meanwhile, Binotto said that because Sebastian Vettel remains the top Ferrari driver, he will continue to benefit from team orders.

"We are here to score as many points as possible," he is quoted by Corriere della Sera.

"To date Vettel is still ahead, so in 50-50 situations we will privilege him. But Leclerc is approaching and things could be different in the future."