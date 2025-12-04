Defiant Tsunoda insists ’I’m not finished yet’

Yuki Tsunoda has broken his silence after losing his Formula 1 race seat for 2026, vowing to fight his way back onto the grid as Red Bull move him into a test and reserve role.

The Japanese driver will contest his final grand prix this weekend in Abu Dhabi after Red Bull chose rookie Isack Hadjar to partner Max Verstappen next season.

Team boss Laurent Mekies praised Tsunoda for his five seasons in Red Bull’s F1 system, saying he had "matured into a complete racer" with "exceptional race craft", and stressing that he remains a valued part of the organisation’s 2026 projects.

The Frenchman added: "Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki. His personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family."

Tsunoda posted his own short and defiant reaction on social media.

"I’m not finished yet," the 25-year-old began.

"Finding out I won’t have a race seat in 2026 was incredibly tough, but I’m determined to work harder than ever with Red Bull as test and reserve driver to develop with the team, and prove I deserve a place on the grid.

"Life’s full of setbacks, and this is mine. It’s not going to deter me from being the best F1 driver I can be," Tsunoda concluded.