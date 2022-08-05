De Vries ’flattered’ by Williams rumours
"I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to go to F1"
Search
Nyck de Vries says he is "flattered" that his name is being linked with the Williams race cockpit for 2023.
It was rumoured that Alpine would ’loan’ Oscar Piastri to Williams for the next two years, as the team privately acknowledges the need to move on from Nicholas Latifi.
Dutchman de Vries, the reigning Formula E champion for Mercedes, drove the Williams in Friday practice at Barcelona recently, as Toto Wolff admitted Mercedes may need to "let him go" for 2023.
"Obviously everyone shares that dream and goal," de Vries told total-motorsport.com when asked about the rumours of a Formula 1 seat for next year.
"I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to go to F1. But I am also happy with what I’m doing. Ultimately it’s out of my control so time will tell what will come.
"I can only do a good job on the track. I’m flattered my name is around and we’ll see."
Williams F1
Alex Albon to remain with Williams F1 in 2023 and beyond
Albon doesn’t want Aston Martin switch - boss
Alpine, Williams admit Piastri ’loan’ possible
Ralf Schumacher faster than F1’s 2022 grid
More on Williams F1