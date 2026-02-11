De la Rosa hints 2026 could be Alonso’s final season

Pedro de la Rosa has hinted that 2026 may prove to be Fernando Alonso’s final year in Formula 1, urging fans to savour every race the two-time world champion contests.

Speaking to DAZN and Cadena SER, the Aston Martin ambassador and long-time Alonso colleague struck a reflective tone when asked about the 44-year-old’s future beyond the final season of his current contract.

"I know it’s a cliche, but more than ever we have to take it one race at a time," de la Rosa said. "The first thing is to enjoy every race Fernando runs, because we don’t know if they’ll be his last, but there’s no doubt that we in the team will give him our full support."

Alonso turns 45 this year and has made no secret that a third world title remains his ultimate objective. But de la Rosa acknowledged the reality of time - and the unpredictability of the driver market.

"The market is the market, but Fernando gives you the certainty that what you have is what it is, and very few drivers in the world can offer that," he added.

De la Rosa stressed patience around Aston Martin’s ambitious 2026 project, which now includes Adrian Newey, Honda power and major investment from owner Lawrence Stroll.

"We need to be calm and realistic, right? Realistic that the challenge is enormous," he said. "Because having all these names, having all these partners, is very good, it’s a good sign, but it also puts extra pressure on you to win now."

While insisting the ingredients are in place, de la Rosa made clear that success in Formula 1 is never instant.

"This is difficult in Formula 1, therefore, a touch of realism and calm, patience, understanding that this is a long road, that it won’t be easy, but that we do have all the ingredients," he explained.

Yet it was his comments about Alonso that carried the most weight.

"In 2024 I thought he was retiring, and here we are in 2026, so now I don’t know what to say," he concluded with a laugh.