Friend hits back at ’rumours’ over Rovanpera withdrawal

Takamoto Katsuta has defended close friend Kalle Rovanpera after speculation emerged about the reasons behind the Finn’s sudden withdrawal from his Super Formula season.

Rovanpera this week confirmed he is stepping back from his fledgling road to F1 due to a worsening medical condition, understood to be a form of dizziness syndrome linked to an inner-ear issue.

However, some reports suggested the decision may be related to performance or the sheer physical demands of single-seater racing.

Katsuta, a long-time rallying teammate and close friend of Rovenpera, has strongly rejected that narrative.

"With this kind of story, all sorts of speculation comes up, but it’s not for reasons like his body not suiting formula (racing) or lacking muscle strength or anything like that," he wrote on social media.

"As stated in Kalle’s own release, it’s the current situation where a chronic illness he’s had since long ago has unfortunately worsened at this exact timing."

The Toyota WRC driver said the situation is particularly frustrating for 25-year-old Kalle.

"He must be the most frustrated about it," Katsuta said.

"And I, who’s been the closest one watching this challenge, feel exactly the same way."

Katsuta insisted Rovanpera had approached his switch to circuit racing with full commitment.

"Of course, he didn’t take racing lightly or anything - he decided to challenge the racing world with tremendous respect, even while sacrificing so many things," he said.

He also dismissed any doubts about Rovanpera’s ability behind the wheel.

"If you knew about Kalle’s performance in the F2 test or on the simulator, you’d be blown away," Katsuta added.

"So yeah, I really hate all the speculation and rumours flying around."

The pair share a close bond that extends beyond motorsport, having spent years together as Toyota teammates and even living near each other in Monaco.

Katsuta made clear he expects Rovanpera to return.

"I believe Kalle will recover properly and come back stronger," he said.

"For now, I just want him to recover as much as possible."