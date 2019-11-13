Commentator backs Red Bull driver lineups for 2020

A Formula 1 commentator has backed Red Bull’s decision to keep the same drivers at both of its teams for 2020.

The energy drink company has announced that Alexander Albon will remain Max Verstappen’s teammate at the senior team next year.

And Pierre Gasly, who was replaced by Albon mid-season and relegated to Toro Rosso, will stay next to Daniil Kvyat at the team that will be renamed Alpha Tauri.

"Albon has done a good job in the races he has done at Red Bull so far," Niki Juusela, a commentator for the Finnish broadcaster C More, said.

"And for his part, Pierre Gasly has been very strong at Toro Rosso, where the car seems to fit his driving style much better," the Finn added.

However, Juusela says the pressure will really be on 23-year-old rookie Albon next year.

"When he starts driving against Max Verstappen from the first race in Australia, he will need to get better results," he said.

But Juusela said the situation will also give Dr Helmut Marko pause to consider whether Red Bull’s recent strategy with the drivers has been correct.

"Red Bull starts with a different driver lineup for the third consecutive season, so Marko will think about whether the drivers moving around so much is a good trend or whether there should be more consistency," he said.