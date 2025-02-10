Colton Herta good enough for F1 - Ericsson

By GMM 10 February 2025 - 08:50





Colton Herta is good enough to race in Formula 1.

That is the word from his teammate at the Andretti team in Indycar, former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson.

The Andretti-instigated Cadillac team entry for 2026 has made clear from the start that Herta, 24, is the clear favourite to represent America from the F1 cockpit.

"From the beginning, the team has considered Colton to be one of the main drivers," 1978 world champion Mario Andretti confirmed.

Experienced drivers - like former Sauber driver Ericsson, 34 - could then be a likely option for the other seat.

"They have asked me to fly to England to try out different simulators," the Swede told Viaplay. "I will give them my opinion so they can choose the right model for the whole organisation, including Formula 1."

Ericsson and Herta have often clashed on and off the track in Indycar, but Ericsson thinks his teammate is more than good enough to thrive on the F1 grid.

"I think he even sometimes doesn’t know himself how he can be so fast in certain corner combinations," he told Speed Street. "He’s just got that feel for things.

"When he gets into his zone, he can just do things with a race car that very few people can do. So he’s definitely up there as one of the best teammates I’ve raced against."