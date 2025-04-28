Chief sponsor thinks Perez could return to F1

A well-known billionaire known in Formula 1 as Sergio Perez’s primary backer thinks it is possible the ousted Red Bull driver will return to the grid.

Carlos Slim, part of the wealthiest Latin American family on earth, said: "I think it depends a bit on him - what he wants to do and what options he has."

Perez, 35, is currently spending 2025 at home with his young family, but the Telmex-backed Mexican has been strongly linked with the new Cadillac F1 team for 2026.

"I think a driver like Checo, who has achieved so much with a very complete career, will look for something that can excite him and that can be a challenge for him at the right time," Slim told the After Lap podcast.

A positive sign for Perez, whose contract with Red Bull was axed at a reported cost to the team of some $20 million, is that Mexico looks set to remain on the F1 calendar.

Clara Brugada, who heads the government of Mexico City, declared just days ago that in the next few days, "We’ll be signing the agreement with F1".

As for Perez, Slim thinks that while the 6-time grand prix winner is enjoying his sabbatical with his family, "He can also spend time on his professional affairs".

"I think it will depend on how enthusiastic he is about a project in the future," the billionaire added when asked again about the chances of Perez’s return to F1.

"I think it will depend more on what concrete proposals there will be for him."