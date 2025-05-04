Cadillac hasn’t signed Sergio Perez yet - Andretti

F1 legend Mario Andretti insists Cadillac is in no rush to sign up its drivers for 2026.

At a glitzy red carpet event in Queen Miami Beach on Saturday night, Formula 1’s brand new eleventh team for next season and beyond was launched.

It was rumoured that the event could coincide with an official announcement that axed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been signed up.

But 1978 world champion Andretti, a consultant and advisor to the new GM-linked outfit, says Cadillac is in no rush to sign on any dotted lines.

"First of all, a driver has to be available," he told Sky Deutschland, amid additional rumours that Perez, 35, could in fact be in talks with up to two additional teams for a 2026 comeback.

Perez’s billionaire backer Carlos Slim, however, is also in Miami this weekend.

"It would be a good story for the American market because he’s simply very well-known," former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said when asked about the Perez rumours.

"He knows a lot about car development. He’s also been with new, smaller teams in the past. And he brings sponsorship money with him. His sabbatical may have helped him. Things weren’t easy for him recently at Red Bull."

Cadillac is openly considering an American driver for one of the seats - chiefly Colton Herta - whilst also needing a teammate with real F1 experience.

"Experience plays an important role," Andretti, 85, admitted. "But when you look at the available pool of drivers, you have to seize the opportunity as late as possible. Because you don’t want to miss out on any great opportunities."

However, he doesn’t deny that drivers of the calibre of Perez or Valtteri Bottas are attractive.

"We know in the back of our minds who we’d like to have, but if a better opportunity arises, we don’t want to miss it," Andretti insists.

"We can’t commit to anything yet. There are definitely a lot of interested drivers who would love to be on board."