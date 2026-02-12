Bruckheimer confirms sequel to F1 movie

A sequel to the Formula 1 blockbuster film F1 has been officially confirmed.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed the news at the annual Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, stating simply: "We’re working on a sequel."

The original film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes, has grossed more than $633 million worldwide - a major success for Apple and one that had already sparked widespread speculation about a follow-up.

Bruckheimer declined to provide further details about production timelines or casting, including whether Pitt will reprise his role. However, the Hollywood veteran admitted he was delighted by the film’s broader reception.

"It was a long journey to get the movie made because we had to endure a couple of strikes - but in the end, the movie entertained audiences around the world," he said.

"I never worked with Brad Pitt before and it’s really a thrill to work with Brad."

F1 also earned multiple Oscar nominations last month, including a Best Picture nod, further cementing its commercial and critical impact.

Pitt himself has previously indicated he would welcome a return, though he acknowledged some uncertainty over how his character would fit into a continuation of the story.

"I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking," Pitt said shortly after the film’s release. "F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce and the rest of the team fighting for a championship.

"Where does Sonny fit in? I’m not sure. Sonny’s probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I’m not sure beyond that, just yet."