Brexit would give Ferrari an advantage - Wolff

Ferrari could be the big beneficiary if Britain’s ’no deal’ exit from the European Union occurs at the end of next month.

That is the warning of Toto Wolff, boss of F1’s leading British-based team Mercedes.

British politics is currently in disarray, with time running out for a so-called ’Brexit’ deal to be put in place before the EU exit on March 29.

Other F1 teams with headquarters in Britain include Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, Racing Point, Haas and Williams.

"If a no-deal Brexit would happen it would have a major impact in terms of our operation in terms of going to the races and getting our car developed," Wolff said as winter testing began in Barcelona.

"Any major disruption with borders or taxes would damage the F1 industry in the UK."

Wolff said Mercedes is currently having to think about "contingencies" including stockpiling parts and materials.

But if Brexit proceeds without a deal, he said: "Everybody at Ferrari and also Alfa Romeo in Switzerland will have a massive advantage over every UK-based team".