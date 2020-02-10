10 February 2020
Brawn ’very worried’ about Williams
"I hope the new distribution of money will help them"
Search
Ross Brawn has admitted he is "very worried" about the struggling British team Williams.
Actually, the Oxfordshire based outfit is one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history, but Williams slumped badly in 2018 and 2019.
"We are very worried about Williams," F1 sporting boss Brawn told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"They’ve had some very difficult years and cannot continue like this, because you keep losing sponsors."
Brawn said the situation could start noticeably improving for Williams under the new budget cap rules of 2021.
"I hope the new distribution of money will help them, because Williams is part of the history of Formula 1," he said.
Williams F1
4 February 2020
add_circle Jack Aitken confirmed as reserve driver for Williams F1
28 January 2020
add_circle New appointments strengthen Williams Racing technical team
22 January 2020
add_circle Williams admits Nissany could race in 2021
22 January 2020
add_circle Russell would consider F1 team ’offers’
More on Williams F1
Formula 1 news
10 February 2020
add_circle Brawn ’very worried’ about Williams
10 February 2020
add_circle Verstappen not obsessed with being youngest champion
10 February 2020
add_circle Brawn hoping to stop F1 rule loopholes
10 February 2020
add_circle Correa says FIA crash findings ’surprising’
10 February 2020