Brawn 'very worried' about Williams

"I hope the new distribution of money will help them"

By GMM

10 February 2020 - 12:42
Brawn ’very worried’ about Williams

Ross Brawn has admitted he is "very worried" about the struggling British team Williams.

Actually, the Oxfordshire based outfit is one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history, but Williams slumped badly in 2018 and 2019.

"We are very worried about Williams," F1 sporting boss Brawn told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"They’ve had some very difficult years and cannot continue like this, because you keep losing sponsors."

Brawn said the situation could start noticeably improving for Williams under the new budget cap rules of 2021.

"I hope the new distribution of money will help them, because Williams is part of the history of Formula 1," he said.

Verstappen not obsessed with being youngest champion

