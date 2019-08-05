Bottas sure F1 career not over

Valtteri Bottas says he is not worried that his Formula 1 career may be over.

Toto Wolff has offered the Finn a "soft landing" at another team if Mercedes decides to replace him with Esteban Ocon for 2020.

And 29-year-old Bottas himself has said he is lining up "plan B and plan C" in the event that he has to leave the world championship-winning team.

Wolff is contemplating his next move over the August break.

"The situation has not changed for me, so everything is open and I am waiting for information from the team," Bottas told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"I have the feeling that everything will be fine in one way or another. It’s not over in F1."

However, Bottas’ alternatives appear limited.

"I can’t say any more when I don’t know what’s going on," Bottas insisted.

However, despite some recent bad races, he says he has been happy with his performance in 2019.

"I’ve had a little bad luck, like in Silverstone where I would have fought for the win. Germany and Budapest hurt my average from the first half of the season as well, but it is what it is. I just have to keep going," he said.