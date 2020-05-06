BMW has ’no regrets’ after quitting F1

BMW has no intention of returning to Formula 1, according to board member Klaus Frohlich.

The German carmaker, the former owner of Sauber, suddenly pulled out of Formula 1 at the end of 2009 amid the global financial crisis.

And Frohlich told Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that BMW, now involved in Formula E and DTM, has no regrets.

"The contribution for the brand is minimal and the investment is enormous, so we have not regretted our departure from Formula 1," he said.

"Among other things, the category is going through a very difficult period. Our motorsport strategy follows that of our society. We don’t need a particular championship to showcase the brand," Frolich added.

"The point is, generally speaking, there is less willingness to invest, and with the addition of coronavirus problems, we have to deal with what is probably the biggest economic recession since 1945.

"This is why that I think it will be difficult to see new manufacturers arriving in F1," he said.