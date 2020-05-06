Alonso has decided 2021 plans

Fernando Alonso seems to have finalised his plans for 2021 - and a return to Formula 1 will apparently have to wait.

The two-time world champion, who went on ’sabbatical’ after the 2018 season and intends to do the Indy 500 this year, is quoted by El Mundo as saying he has "decided" what he will be doing in 2021.

"I know more or less what I’m going to do in 2021," Alonso said. "I hope you will know soon, but I can’t say more now."

But he hinted that it won’t be Formula 1, partly because the new technical rules for 2021 have been delayed for a year.

"I always said that in 2021, with new rules, it was possible that I would return to Formula 1 because perhaps the cars will be more balanced and I am hungry to test myself again," the former McLaren and Ferrari driver said.

He said delaying the new rules is "bad news" for F1. Alonso thinks the regulations need to be brought in "as soon as possible".

"It (delaying the rules) is an understandable decision, because with this situation now you cannot develop the 2021 cars," he acknowledged.

Alonso played down speculation that his next move could be the full Indycar championship.

"That would require a great commitment and a lot of preparation," said Alonso. "The Indianapolis 500 is already a great commitment and requires great preparation so I don’t want to imagine the full championship."