Binotto as boss ’no revolution’ - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel insists there has been no "revolution" at Ferrari over the winter.

On paper, it has been all change at Maranello, with Mattia Binotto installed as the new boss and Charles Leclerc in the sister car.

But after Vettel impressed the Barcelona paddock with his laptime on Monday, the German said: "From the outside the team is different.

"But Mattia was already part of this team, and for a long time. He always did a good job and now he can continue to do so," he added.

"There was a change but not a revolution. We know what to expect from Mattia, we know his approach and things should settle fairly quickly.

"The team that builds the car is the same," Vettel said.

Finally, the superstitious four time world champion was asked what nickname he will give his 2019 car.

"If it was a masculine name, Max could be an idea, but it must be feminine," Vettel joked to Sky Italia. "I’ll think about it."