War threatens Gulf races as calendar could shrink to 22

Formula 1’s 24-race calendar could shrink to 22 grands prix this season if the escalating Middle East conflict continues, according to reports.

The Telegraph claims the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds scheduled for April are now under serious threat of cancellation.

While replacement venues such as Imola, Portimao, Paul Ricard and even Istanbul are being discussed, the newspaper suggests the championship could instead simply be shortened.

For now, however, the season opener in Australia later this week appears secure despite travel chaos triggered by airspace closures across parts of the Gulf.

Several teams were forced to reorganise travel routes after flights through Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were disrupted.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed some team personnel had been caught up in the disruption.

"With the planned tyre test in Bahrain, we have had several team members affected who thankfully have now been able to leave the country safely," he said.

"With such a serious situation unfolding, it would be unhelpful to talk about the possible further impact on F1 over the coming weeks. We know that the FIA and F1 will continue to monitor events and make the necessary decisions as and when they need to."

The crisis is already affecting other championships.

The FIA has postponed the Qatar 1812km - originally scheduled for March 26-28 as the opening round of the 2026 World Endurance Championship.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the governing body is closely monitoring developments.

"The FIA continues to monitor developments across the region and our thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events as we hope for calm, safety and a return to stability," he said.

Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene said teams had faced major logistical challenges simply reaching Melbourne.

"It isn’t easy," he told Cadena SER radio. "In recent years F1 started in Bahrain and now we’re back in Australia - we could have been caught there.

"Logistically it’s very complicated because most flights normally pass through that part of the world. No plane can reach Australia without refuelling somewhere."

Gene said the first three races - Australia, China and Japan - are expected to go ahead regardless.

"Australia, China and Japan will definitely happen, and then we’ll see," he said.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes European venues are the most likely replacements if the Gulf races cannot be held.

"If the situation drags on, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will essentially be off the table," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Then we have to look to Europe - tracks like Portimao or Le Castellet become relevant. But a decision will have to come quickly."