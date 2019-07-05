9 July 2019
Berger eyes Monaco for DTM calendar
"I have pretty good connections there"
Gerhard Berger is looking to add Monaco to the DTM calendar.
The former Ferrari and McLaren driver, who now runs the premier German touring car series, hosted Monaco’s Prince Albert II as his guest at the Norisring round last weekend.
He told DPA news agency that Monaco would be "a good story" for a DTM calendar of the near future.
"I have pretty good connections there, and maybe someday we’ll get a foot in the door," Berger added.
The Austrian indicated he would also be happy to waive his earlier assertion that DTM should never be the supporting act at a race weekend.
"For Monaco, I would make an exception," said Berger.
