Bearman says Ferrari role is delaying Haas deal

Oliver Bearman says his expected new Haas contract is being held up by details involving Ferrari rather than any doubt about whether he will remain with the team.

Haas has already confirmed Rafael Camara - another Ferrari junior - for 2027, while team boss Ayao Komatsu has made clear that Bearman is also expected to stay.

"For my part, and I think for Ayao as well, if I’m not mistaken, we are quite sure that we want to continue together," Bearman said in Austin.

"The only points of contention are not in my hands. They are more contractual points, they are not in my power."

Bearman said Ferrari remains heavily involved because he is still part of its driver Academy.

"I leave it to my management and of course Ferrari," said the 21-year-old.

"Obviously Ferrari is involved because ultimately I am a junior at Ferrari and ultimately that is why I am here. So obviously they have a big say in what my future looks like."

Bearman also accepted the idea that he and Camara can be viewed as effectively competing for a possible future Ferrari opportunity.

His own longer-term ambition is no secret.

"In terms of mid-tier teams, Haas is the team I want to be at and where I see my future," said the Briton.

"But at some point I feel like I deserve the opportunity to look for a top-four team."

"And obviously with my Ferrari connection, that would be my ultimate goal."

Bearman believes he is also ready to assume a larger leadership role at Haas once Esteban Ocon leaves.

"I think I’ve made a big step forward this year in terms of my performance on the track, but more importantly in terms of how I treat the team, how I become a team leader and how the team values my feedback."