Leclerc will not miss race for baby’s birth

Charles Leclerc says he does not expect the imminent birth of his first child to force him to miss a Formula 1 race.

The Ferrari driver and wife Alexandra are expecting their first child in the coming weeks, although no exact due date has been made public.

"No, I don’t think I’ll miss a race," he insisted in Austin.

"I doubt I’ll have to miss any, but of course I’ll do my best to stay home as much as possible between races."

Leclerc said that could mean changing his usual travel schedule during the busy final stretch of the season.

"I might arrive at the races a little later," he warned.

"But I’ll compete in all the races on Sunday."

The remaining calendar includes two triple-headers, with Austin followed by Mexico and Sao Paulo before the final Las Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi run.