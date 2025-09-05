Barcelona and Hockenheim respond to F1 talks

Both Barcelona and Hockenheim have confirmed they are in active discussions with Formula 1 about securing places on the evolving calendar.

This week, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed that Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Germany’s Hockenheimring are both in the frame - most likely under a new rotation model.

Speaking at the MotoGP contract extension announcement in Catalonia, regional minister Miquel Samper admitted progress has been made. "I can only say that the negotiations are much more mature than they were a few months ago, that they are on the right track," he said.

He cautioned, however, that Liberty Media’s proposed agreement is "the most complicated I’ve seen, with many clauses," while also acknowledging the pressure of new, well-funded venues around the world.

"It’s a complex issue due to the emergence of new countries with significant economic potential that are looking to join the calendar," Samper noted.

Even Domenicali hinted Barcelona may only secure a rotating slot, but Samper believes the track remains in a strong negotiating position. "Having been considered the best and most sustainable circuit last year are variables that, although not always quantifiable, position us in a unique position," he said.

"Grands prix are expensive, but the impact of MotoGP and F1 far outweighs the public investment."

As for rotation, he admitted it’s a "variable that exists."

Meanwhile, Hockenheim managing director Jorn Teske confirmed fresh momentum for a German GP comeback. "There’s no question that we at Hockenheimring are very keen on Formula 1, and we’re very pleased that there’s obviously mutual interest," he told SID.

"We’ll certainly seek direct dialogue soon."

With new private investors on board, Teske sees hope for overcoming the financial obstacles that plagued both Hockenheim and the Nurburgring in recent years. "Having private investors on board will definitely give the project new momentum," he said.

"Our new shareholders are all petrol heads, but also very good business people with an extensive network."

Still, he admitted, financial viability remains the biggest hurdle. "The top priority is, of course, still that a model for organising Formula 1 is economically viable. So now the task is defining the more precise conditions and learning what Formula 1’s ideas are.

"Regarding the exact current figures, we’re still somewhat in the dark."