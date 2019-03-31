Bahrain 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

“I enjoy the track and the transition from day to night is a challenge in terms of car balance, so that always makes it an interesting weekend. You never really know where you stand when you start qualifying because you haven’t had the optimal preparation as the track conditions aren’t the same during practice. The middle sector, which is quite technical, is the best part of the Bahrain circuit and I hope it’s good for racing again this year. Starting the season with a podium in Australia is really positive but Melbourne is not a typical circuit, so we can’t get carried away, and I don’t think we will really know where we stand until after China.”

Pierre Gasly

“Bahrain is one of my favourite races. I achieved my best result in Formula One there last year with fourth place, so for me Bahrain brings back a lot of emotion and it has a real positive energy. Not only that, but I also had my best qualifying there with sixth, and I started the race from fifth so I have good memories. Naturally, you relate places with the emotions you’ve experienced there so Bahrain sits top of my list as one of the best. I’m really looking forward to going back, this time with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and especially after a tricky weekend in Melbourne last time out. We’ve seen our car is competitive and I like the track in Bahrain so I can’t wait to jump back in the car and get to work.”