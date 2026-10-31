Alonso and Albon make peace in stage encounter

Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon appear to have put their recent war of words behind them after an awkward but playful encounter on the fan stage in Mexico.

Albon was still on stage with Williams teammate Carlos Sainz when Alonso and Lance Stroll were introduced, creating an obvious moment after the Spaniard’s repeated criticism of Albon following their Austin clash.

But Alonso walked straight over, jokingly put a hand around Albon’s throat and smiled before the pair shook hands.

Williams boss James Vowles was asked about Alonso’s continuing criticism of Albon and the lower end of the grid.

"Fernando is one of the greats and he’s entitled to his opinion, but I disagree with it," he said.

"There was a racing incident. The stewards looked at it."

"The grid today is filled with race winners and podium contenders, and that includes Fernando himself at that point."

Vowles also rejected Alonso’s broader claim that the standard at the back of the grid is low.

"In my opinion, yes," he said when asked if this is the strongest quality grid he has seen.

"What you’re really seeing out there is that we all know there’s a pretty close fight between all of us at the back," Vowles added.

"There are a lot more scraps than there were before."