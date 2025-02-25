Alpine F1 not being packaged for sale - Renault CEO

By GMM 25 February 2025 - 11:23





Renault CEO Luca de Meo has once again stridently denied the French carmaker is preparing to offload its Formula 1 team.

While new team advisor Flavio Briatore insists he is pushing to return the Enstone based outfit back to the top of F1, others see recent financial restructuring and the move away from works power units as a clear sign that Alpine is being ’packaged’ for sale.

"I am often asked by the press if we want to sell, but we have never wanted to," de Meo, present with Briatore for the reveal of the 2025 car, told AS newspaper.

Multiple specialist publications are claiming Alpine has "recycled" its 2024 chassis for the new season, with minimal aerodynamic or bodywork changes.

But de Meo says Alpine is determined to improve this year, and head into the new regulations era from 2026 with a solid foundation for success.

"I want it to work, also on the financial side, which is why we made changes such as separating the power unit," he said, referring to the move from next year to customer Mercedes power.

"Now the numbers are acceptable for Renault and we don’t have a money problem, as we did four years ago. Back then we were losing 40 million a day and I had to find a way to justify F1. We did it with Alpine to develop a new range of cars.

"But now my job is different - I have to bring together the right people to improve."

De Meo says whether the Alpine team turns a profit at the end of each year or not is almost irrelevant.

"If you calculate the value of the Alpine brand compared to four years ago, it has tripled," he said. "F1 is a great boost to position a brand and it has been a great investment, without a doubt."

As for the team’s actual profit or loss each season, de Meo continued: "It depends on the benefits, because part of the financial result is in the prize money.

"But it is not unlikely that we will make it work and even if you have some loss you can always assume it as a marketing investment."

In that way, he even suggests that winning in Formula 1 is not mandatory for brands like Renault or Alpine.

"You just have to be there," said the Italian. "This is the pinnacle of motorsport and you have to compete with Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes, as well as the other names. It is the best for us."

De Meo says he is also fully supportive of F1’s move away from catering mainly to the die-hard fan towards a younger, more mainstream audience.

"A brand that doesn’t speak to young people will be dead in 20 years, because one day they will be your customers," he said. "I like that Formula 1 has a younger audience and that it goes beyond the niche of car enthusiasts.

"That makes the business much more interesting, you reach more people and it’s good for the sport."