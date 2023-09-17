Alpha Tauri could be called Adidas from 2024 - report

By GMM 17 September 2023 - 09:37





Another big fashion company could be set to join Hugo Boss at the rebranded Alpha Tauri team next year.

According to veteran Swiss journalist Roger Benoit, writing for Blick newspaper, team owner Red Bull has acknowledged that its new Alpha Tauri fashion label is a failure and will be dropped as the team name from 2024.

Earlier reports suggested Hugo Boss, the famous German luxury fashion company, would switch from Aston Martin to take over the naming rights at Faenza-based Alpha Tauri.

Those reports said the team would become known as Hugo Boss Bull Racing, as part of a wider restructuring involving getting closer to parent team Red Bull.

Currently, the Italian-based team is dead last in the constructors’ standings.

"That will change in the last eight races. We won’t come last in the end," new Alpha Tauri CEO Peter Bayer confidently told Blick in Singapore.

But curiously, he smiled when asked by Benoit about the claims Alpha Tauri will be called Hugo Boss Bulls in 2024.

"They (Hugo Boss) are also involved in the new project. But the new name is much bigger," Bayer, who stepped down as FIA secretary general for sport last year, added.

Journalist Benoit said: "It’s probably the sporting goods giant Adidas."