Alonso taken to hospital after cycling accident

Further updates will be given tomorrow

By Olivier Ferret

11 February 2021 - 21:03
Alpine F1 Team confirmed that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.

Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow.

