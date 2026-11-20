Honda has revealed that a combustion technology which helped make its engines so successful at Red Bull has become a major obstacle in its troubled new partnership with Aston Martin.

Honda chief engineer Shintaro Orihara admitted in Las Vegas that the Japanese manufacturer initially relied on its established rapid combustion technology when developing the 2026 power unit.

But the new regulations meant the approach no longer delivered the same advantages.

"Under the previous regulations, we found what we call rapid combustion. That gave us a lot of performance under those regulations," Orihara said.

"We started our development for this year, so for this regulation, with the rapid combustion as well, but then we realised that we needed to improve combustion further beyond the rapid combustion."

"Under this regulation, we need to find some other combustion style to get more performance and that’s an area we are working on to improve."

The admission helps explain Aston Martin’s persistent power deficit throughout 2026.

Meanwhile, Honda is also preparing a substantial battery redesign for 2027 following repeated reliability failures, including Lance Stroll’s retirement in Brazil.

"For 2027, we will update the structure inside the battery to have better reliability," Orihara confirmed.

However, he warned that additional measures introduced for Las Vegas might not completely prevent further failures.