Leadership change not response to poor season - Honda

Honda insists its major leadership change is not a reaction to the manufacturer’s difficult 2026 Formula 1 season.

Koji Watanabe is stepping down as HRC president from January 1, with Keiichi Yasuda taking over, amid a wider reshuffle that has also affected Honda’s F1 power unit operation.

But Watanabe told as-web.jp that the decision was made long before Honda’s troubled return with Aston Martin.

"I had already received informal notification of this change from last fall to the end of last year," he insisted.

"In other words, it was while we were still partnered with Red Bull. So, considering the timing, I am not resigning to take responsibility for this year’s poor performance."

Watanabe said Honda had originally considered making the change when its Red Bull partnership ended, but instead wanted him to remain through the difficult first season with Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, Honda is already laying out a more aggressive 2027 development program.

Trackside chief Shintaro Orihara told Spanish newspaper AS that a substantial upgrade is planned for the opening race, followed by another major step around race eight under the FIA’s ADUO mechanism.

"We need to take a step to close the gap with the frontrunners," said the Japanese.

"Our goal is to bring an upgrade for the first race. But in that first race, we won’t yet be at the top."

"So, as Adrian Newey says, our aim is to bring another major upgrade in the middle of the season. Let’s say around the eighth race."

Orihara also identified the combustion engine as Honda’s main weakness.

"Our weak point is combustion, and we are working hard to improve it," he said.

"Especially in next year’s engine, because engine performance will be more important compared to this year, so it’s a key point."