Abu Dhabi finale absence was ’team’s decision’ - Ocon

By GMM 7 December 2024 - 07:33





Esteban Ocon claims it was "the team’s decision" to prematurely part ways ahead of the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Alpine had framed the move, in which Jack Doohan was put in Ocon’s car this weekend, as a negotiated deal to allow the French driver to test for Haas at the same circuit next week.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu, however, contradicted that claim, insisting Alpine boss Oliver Oakes had agreed to release Ocon for the post-Abu Dhabi test long before the 28-year-old was fired.

"We are always very transparent," Alpine team boss Oliver Oakes told French media in Abu Dhabi. "We always said that we are inclined to let him do the test with Haas. However, we also have to do what is in our interest."

On the face of it, ousting Ocon for rookie Doohan is an odd move for Alpine, given that the team is just a few points ahead of Haas for a more lucrative sixth in the constructors’ championship.

Oakes doesn’t see it like that at all.

"Without being mean, Esteban’s contribution to the team has been limited recently," he is quoted as saying by L’Equipe. "He has scored very few points and often been eliminated in Q1.

"We also cannot forget that he will be driving for the team with whom we are fighting for sixth place in the championship. So it’s good that, this way, there is no doubt."

One rumour is that putting Doohan in the car ramps up the pressure on Franco Colapinto’s management, now that Red Bull has lost interest in the Argentinean. The theory is that team advisor Flavio Briatore wants to drive down the cost of securing Colapinto as a last-minute replacement for Doohan next year.

As far as RMC Sport is concerned, however, Ocon’s ousting is a case of "disastrous human management".

Oakes responds: "We’re not here to be nice. I don’t agree at all with what I’ve read about how we’ve treated Esteban.

"Either way, we’re here to race. At the end of the day, he’s going to drive for another team and I’m only concerned about Alpine. We have to move on.

"People don’t know the whole story so it’s easy to comment from behind your screen. Esteban has been a big part of this team, but every chapter has to end so that another can begin.

"And we kept our word and he will be able to test with Haas. We are acting in the interest of the team - we are not here just for Esteban. And for me it is very important that Jack can drive the car now to better prepare for next season.

"It will also be good for Esteban to be able to build his relationships now with the people he will be working with next year," Oakes added.

Although he’s not racing this weekend, Ocon is already in Abu Dhabi to prepare for his Haas test next week. He told Canal Plus: "It’s a bit of a sad ending, because after five years of collaboration with the team, I wanted to thank all the people who worked with me at Viry, at Enstone."

When asked what happened, the Frenchman revealed: "It was the team’s decision.

"It was important for my future to be able to drive with my next team in Abu Dhabi, and they (Alpine) wouldn’t let me if I did this last race. So we had to conclude that we shouldn’t do this last race and start the next chapter in the best possible way.

"But it’s a sad ending."