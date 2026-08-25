Abu Dhabi fights to keep 2026 F1 finale

Abu Dhabi organisers are pushing back against uncertainty over Formula 1’s season-ending Middle East races, insisting the Yas Marina finale remains on track.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has previously said a decision on Qatar and Abu Dhabi may not come until after mid-September if regional instability worsens, but speaking to Gulf News he struck a firmer tone.

"The calendar is confirmed," he said.

"There are still a few tickets to be sold in Abu Dhabi and we stay focused on delivering the calendar we promised at the beginning of the year."

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, also stressed the importance of the event to the emirate.

"We look forward to welcoming international F1 fans once again for the conclusion of a thrilling season," he is quoted as saying.

Abu Dhabi has hosted Formula 1 since 2009 and the Grand Prix now anchors a broader tourism, hospitality and entertainment programme around Yas Island.

But the recent uncertainty has inevitably triggered speculation about possible European replacement races if the Middle East situation deteriorates.

Fresh from hosting what was billed as its final Dutch GP, Zandvoort has already been mentioned as one emergency option for 2027 or beyond.

Asked whether that could happen, Max Verstappen was unimpressed.

"I don’t know. How am I supposed to know that?" he replied.

Former Dutch GP sporting director Jan Lammers is more open to the possibility.

"That will take a while, but the facilities are ready," he said when asked if Zandvoort could one day return to the calendar.

"We can set up an event like this in about three or four months. I don’t think it will take another 36 years before there is another one."