12 August 2019
20hp engine boost for Ferrari after break - report
"They have a very powerful engine"
Search
Toto Wolff is forecasting a "very strong" performance by Ferrari after the summer break.
Marca sports newspaper reports that the Maranello team, which was outclassed by Mercedes and Red Bull-Honda in Hungary, will unveil its third-specification engine at Spa.
The Spanish publication said the new engine should deliver a 20 horsepower boost.
Even without considering the new engine, Mercedes boss Wolff said he already expected Ferrari to be strong at the high-speed circuits that await after the August break.
"In Hungary it was clear that the Ferrari was not well adapted to the circuit," Wolff said.
"But they have a very powerful engine, so we should see a very strong Ferrari at Spa and Monza. We’ll have to work hard to be competitive."
Ferrari
9 August 2019
add_circle Schumacher will make it to F1 grid - Alesi
6 August 2019
add_circle Boss expects Ferrari to speed up after break
5 August 2019
add_circle F2 win helps on road to Formula 1 - Schumacher
4 August 2019
add_circle Red Bull, Ferrari say no to Alonso for 2020
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
12 August 2019
add_circle Verstappen among F1’s ’more complete’ drivers
12 August 2019
add_circle 20hp engine boost for Ferrari after break - report
12 August 2019
add_circle Drivers ’interested’ in Haas - Steiner
12 August 2019
add_circle Official: Albon replaces Gasly at Red Bull for Belgian Grand Prix
12 August 2019