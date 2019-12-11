2021 car ’a priority’ for Renault - Abiteboul

2020 will be a "critical" season for Renault, the French works team’s boss Cyril Abiteboul has admitted.

Although missing its goal of getting closer to the top three teams this year, Abiteboul insists that Renault is making progress.

"If you want to win in Formula 1 you must have the best drivers, the best chassis and the best engine," he is quoted by Brazil’s Globo.

"We are at the top with our drivers, even if Daniel (Ricciardo) took time to adjust to the team and car, but drivers were not our problem.

"The engine is no longer our problem, so by elimination, there is the chassis."

Indeed, chassis boss Nick Chester has been ousted, as Renault looks ahead not just to 2020 but to the even more important start of the new rules in 2021.

"Next year will be particularly critical for us," Abiteboul admits.

"We are aware of the new technical regulations so let’s start the development now. We will need to be balanced between the present and the work for 2021, which will be a priority for us," he added.