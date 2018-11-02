The following hearing of the International Court of Appeal took place yesterday in Paris:

Appeal brought by Haas F1 Team against the decision No. 42 dated 2 September 2018 of the Stewards of the 2018 Italian Grand Prix counting towards the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship

On 2 September 2018, the Stewards of the Italian Grand Prix held a hearing following a protest lodged by Renault Sport Racing Ltd (“Renault”) against Car No. 8 of Haas Formula One Team (“Haas”).

During this hearing, Renault submitted that Haas’ car was not in compliance with Article 3.7.1.d of the Technical Regulations of the FIA Formula One World Championship, as clarified by TD/033-18, issued on 25 July 2018 further to a request for clarification on the radius of 50 mm (+/-2 mm) which must apply to each front corner of the reference plane.

After having inspected Car No. 8, the FIA Technical Delegate considered that it was not in compliance with the Technical Regulations.

On the basis of the FIA Technical Delegate’s report, the Stewards decided to disqualify Car No. 8 from the results of the 2018 Italian Grand Prix and to amend the classification.

On 5 September 2018, Haas decided to appeal the decision No. 42 taken by the Stewards during the Italian Grand Prix.

Decision of the International Court of Appeal

The Court, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided:

To uphold the Decision No. 42 of the Stewards of the 2018 Italian Grand Prix held in Monza counting towards the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship;

To confirm the exclusion of Haas F1 Team’s car No. 8 from the 2018 Italian Grand Prix held in Monza counting towards the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship;

To order the competent Sporting Authority to draw, as appropriate, the consequences of this ruling.

To date, only the operative part of the decision has been notified to the Parties. The full decision including grounds will be notified later on.

The International Court of Appeal was presided over by Mr Jan STOVICEK (Czech Republic), and included Mr Laurent ANSELMI (Monado), Mr Harry DUIJM (Netherlands), Mr Yves FORTIER (Canada) and Mr Gérard MARTIN (Belgium).