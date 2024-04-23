Opinions start to split over F1 points proposal

By GMM 23 April 2024 - 11:57





Opinions are already divided, as Formula 1 stakeholders gear up for talks about expanding the current points system.

The F1 Commission will discuss a proposal, forwarded by the smaller teams but also reportedly supported by Red Bull, to expand the points-scoring places from P10 to P12.

Six teams must vote in favour of an eventual concrete proposal for it to debut in 2025.

"The competition is tough," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Bild newspaper. "Two groups have formed - the top 5 and then the teams from sixth to tenth places.

"Every single point is hard fought for. Of course, in the end, you’d have to ask yourself what it would really change, but I’m completely impartial. But of course, points mean money.

"So I do understand the concern."

Interestingly, Red Bull-backed RB driver Yuki Tsunoda does not sound keen.

"When all the drivers score, you are not as motivated," the Japanese is quoted by Sport1. "Now, if we are P9 or P10, it’s like a win for us.

"I’d be happy if we keep it that way."

Williams’ Alex Albon agrees, according to motorsport-total.com: "I would not change the system."

One of the biggest proponents of the change is Haas, a regular backmarking team over the past few seasons.

When asked about the proposed P1-P12 points system, team boss Ayao Komatsu said in Shanghai: "What’s the downside?

"As the proposal stands, it makes no difference to those who score big points," he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet newspaper. "It only has consequences for, let’s say, the bottom five.

"If you look at recent years, it would perhaps change a single position around P8-P9 in the world championship. So it’s not a huge change.

"But for the fans, it would be good to see 11th and 12th places being rewarded. Right now there are three teams without any points at all.

"(Esteban) Ocon was P11 today," he said last Sunday, "so he would have got two points and therefore fewer with a zero score. It’s more obvious for the fans - a reward."

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, meanwhile, would go even further than P1-P12.

"Maybe give points to everyone," said the Dane. "50 points to P1 and then spread it out.

"It won’t change anything at the top, but would make the races more interesting for the bottom five."