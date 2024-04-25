F1 governing body threatens to leave France

By GMM 25 April 2024 - 11:46





F1’s governing body has revealed it may move out of France.

The more than century-old FIA, as well as the similarly Paris-founded football sanctioning body FIFA, have told French publications that their major gripe is a "legal and tax system" and is "not adapted to their activities".

"Although France is the cradle of motorsport, international competition, particularly in terms of labour costs, and the globalisation of sport, are weakening this position," confirmed FIA official Xavier Malenfer.

"Without clarification, through the recognition of a specific status for international sports federations, there is little hope of seeing the activities of the FIA develop further, despite all the incontestable merits of Paris," he added.

It is reported that at the end of last year, French authorities indicated that favourable tax arrangements for international sporting bodies may no longer be possible.

Therefore, both the FIA and FIFA are now jointly demanding clarity "as to the legal, social and fiscal regime which would be applicable to them".

"International sports federations are not asking for extraordinary privileges, or to be treated better than other types of organisations, but not less well either," said FIFA’s Paris branch head Kenny Jean-Marie.