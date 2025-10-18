Sainz watching Mercedes seat as Russell deal confirmed

Carlos Sainz says he is keeping a close eye on the evolving Formula 1 driver market following George Russell’s newly extended Mercedes contract - a deal widely believed to include exit clauses ahead of 2027.

After weeks of delay, Mercedes finally confirmed Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli will remain "into 2026." However, multiple reports suggest the 27-year-old Briton has secured a significant pay rise - to around 35 million euros - while Toto Wolff has kept the team’s long-term options open in case Max Verstappen becomes available in 2027.

Russell himself declined to specify the contract length. "Ultimately, everything in Formula 1 is about performance," he said. "I want to be able to look in the mirror one day and say I couldn’t have done more.

"My performances are strong, and that will keep me in the sport. But again, my goal is to win races and titles with Mercedes."

"The contract also makes me happy because Toto could have been a little more stingy. But what is done for the team is valued here. I am very happy with all aspects of the contract - but again, the main thing is that I win."

Pressed on a possible ’Plan B’ if Mercedes’ 2026 project disappoints, Russell added: "If Mercedes is not successful next season, it would be as disappointing for the team as it is for me. But I don’t want to think about that. I deal with problems when they arise, not beforehand."

Verstappen, meanwhile, told reporters he was unconcerned about the details of Russell’s deal. "Yeah. I don’t need to know. It’s all okay," he said.

Sainz, who has been linked with several top-team openings beyond 2026, hinted that the next driver-market shift could hinge on how competitive the new 2026 cars prove to be.

"How do I put it? I think the performance of the car has an effect on the driver market," the Williams driver told Spanish media in Austin. "But I also think the performance and contracts of the drivers have an effect too.

"Next year everyone will want to be aware of how the others are doing. Personally, I’m very comfortable and very happy where I am, and I have full confidence that Williams will take another step next year. If that’s not the case, we’ll see.

"But I’m confident and comfortable with my situation."