Wolff jokes Antonelli needs a cushion for track limits

Toto Wolff has joked that Kimi Antonelli may need to sit higher in the Mercedes as the championship leader’s recurring track-limits problem again caused concern in Singapore.

Antonelli was reported for four track-limit infringements during the race, although one was later removed after FIA review, leaving him on the brink of a five-second penalty.

It is not a new issue, with Antonelli repeatedly running wide or exceeding track limits during his second Formula 1 season.

"Kimi did very well, apart from a few track limit violations," Wolff told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But I have a good strategy: I’ll put a hotel pillow under his butt when he’s driving, so he can finally see the road!"

"Jokes aside, it’s just to make him sit higher, don’t get me wrong."

Wolff admitted Mercedes was nervous once Antonelli had accumulated three strikes.

"He drove a lot with three strikes and therefore with the possibility of a penalty, which put a bit of stress on us," he said.

"But it also shows how much he’s pushing to the limit."

La Gazzetta dello Sport noted that Antonelli’s aggressive style often sees him slide the car right to the edge of the circuit, sometimes unnecessarily risking an infringement.

Wolff nevertheless defended the overall quality of his Singapore drive, particularly given Antonelli was also trying to understand Mercedes’ difficult new aerodynamic package.

"Aside from the track limits, his driving was mature and solid," he said.

"Managing a difficult car at this stage, trying to develop it and learn, is a very good sign."