Wolff hopes Verstappen won’t quit as Dutchman questions future

Toto Wolff admits he hopes Max Verstappen does not walk away from Formula 1, amid growing signs the Dutchman is losing motivation.

The four-time world champion cut a beyond-dejected figure after qualifying at Suzuka, where Red Bull’s struggles and Verstappen’s frustration with the 2026 regulations continue to mount.

"I am not even frustrated anymore. I am beyond that," Verstappen said.

"I don’t know the right word in English for it. I don’t know it in Dutch either. There is no word.

"There are a lot of things for me personally to figure out."

When pressed on what he meant, Verstappen gave a telling reply: "Life ... life here."

The comments come as Verstappen battles two major issues - dissatisfaction with the energy-heavy new rules, and a Red Bull car that is currently uncompetitive.

Mercedes boss Wolff, speaking to Sky Deutschland, said the situation is understandable.

"Max is certainly a person with emotions. For him, the most important thing is driving pleasure. I can easily imagine that’s not the case now.

"It would be nice if we don’t lose Max from Formula 1 altogether. But we’re fine with our two drivers, and we’re not planning to change anything."

Verstappen also hinted that his future could depend on how the sport evolves.

"A lot depends on how they decide what will happen next year," he said.

"When I am in the car, I want to give it my all, but in the current Formula 1, I cannot do that and I do not enjoy it. When you are away from home for so long, you hope that you will at least find joy in what you are doing."

While he continues to seek enjoyment through GT racing, Verstappen suggested even that may not be enough long-term.

"Yes, I will try to experience the joy of racing in other things," he said, near-confirming that he will be back at the Nordschleife prior to the next grand prix in Miami.

"But after a while, even that will not be enough."

Verstappen also addressed the Suzuka media controversy, defending his decision to eject a journalist from his press session.

"If you don’t give me respect, why would I give you respect?" he said.

"I’ve been in Formula 1 long enough to know who has good intentions and who has bad intentions. If you laugh at me like that, you clearly don’t have good intentions."

With Red Bull struggling and the rules continuing to divide opinion, Verstappen warned the season could become a long one for him without improvement.

"I hope the month-long break before Miami changes things. If we continue like this, the season is going to be very long with the problems we have."