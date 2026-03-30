Crisis meetings loom as drivers revolt over 2026 rules

A full-scale driver backlash has erupted over Formula 1’s 2026 regulations, with the FIA now scrambling to respond after safety fears escalated at Suzuka.

Even Max Verstappen has hinted he could consider quitting the sport in the coming weeks, as frustration reaches boiling point across the grid.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris was openly sarcastic after hearing Verstappen’s comments while waiting for a Viaplay interview.

"Best racing I’ve ever seen," he said.

When told he should take a more serious stance given his status, Norris hit back: "It’s pointless to say that. It doesn’t matter what we say.

"If only the fans enjoy it, that’s all that matters."

Told that drivers’ feelings also count, he replied bluntly: "Clearly not."

The tipping point came after Oliver Bearman suffered a huge crash - mildly injuring his leg - following an alarming closing speed on Franco Colapinto into the hairpin - with differences exceeding 50kph.

Colapinto warned the current system is both "artificial and dangerous".

"It almost feels like one car is on a slow out lap and the other is at the limit on a push lap," he said.

"You look at the steering wheel and see that the gap to the car behind is six tenths. But that’s closed within a few meters. The boost is very strong. You can overtake well with it, but the manoeuvres are artificial and dangerous."

GPDA director Carlos Sainz delivered the strongest warning yet.

"We warned them that it was a matter of time before such an accident would happen," he said.

"We have speed differences of 30, 40, 50 kph if we use the boost. We are lucky that there is a run-off area here. Imagine going to Baku, Singapore, or Las Vegas and having these kinds of speed differences, with big crashes into the walls.

"As GPDA, we have warned the FIA that these accidents would happen with these regulations. We need to change something quickly if we don’t want this to happen."

"I don’t care if we slow down a second per lap - we have to find a solution."

The FIA moved quickly to contain the situation, issuing a statement confirming urgent talks.

"A number of meetings are scheduled in April to assess the operation of the new regulations and to determine whether any refinements are required," it said, adding that safety "will always remain a core element".

A key meeting between team technical directors and the FIA is reportedly already set for April 9, as revealed by Racing Bull’s Peter Bayer - a former top FIA official.

"We are working on light signals, for example, so that the driver behind can better understand what’s happening in front," he said.

Former driver Christijan Albers described the situation as a growing "fight between the drivers and FOM and the FIA".

Even race winner and youngest-ever championship leader Kimi Antonelli acknowledged changes may come quickly.

"The FIA is already looking into how to improve for Miami, both in qualifying and race," he said. "It’s very tricky."