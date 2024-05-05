Wolff denies Antonelli will make F1 debut at Imola

By GMM 5 May 2024 - 12:29





Toto Wolff has moved to shut down rumours that his 17-year-old protege Kimi Antonelli is being immediately fast-tracked into Formula 1.

The young Italian is clearly a contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year - and he will get a third test outing in an older F1 car next week, when he joins regular Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher at Silverstone.

It also emerged in Miami this weekend that a team - presumably Williams - has applied to the FIA to grant Antonelli a super license prior to his 18th birthday in August.

That fired up rumours that Williams’ Logan Sargeant may be instantly sidelined ahead of the very next grand prix in Imola.

Mercedes boss Wolff ruled out that.

"We don’t want to burn Kimi out," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "Formula 1 for him in Imola would be too early."

Wolff also denied that Mercedes is behind the request for special super license dispensation for Antonelli.

"We did not initiate this request," he insisted. "I don’t know where this belief comes from that we are interested in moving the process forward like that.

"Kimi needs to concentrate on Formula 2 and he knows that. Everything else is just rumours."