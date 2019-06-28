Williams eyes switch to Renault power - report

Williams could be set to switch engine suppliers at the end of the season.

Currently, the once-great British team is easily dead last at every grand prix, despite its customer Mercedes engine supply.

Germany’s Auto Bild claims a switch to Renault power could be on the cards for 2020.

"Talks are already underway," the report claims.

Auto Bild says the ’chemistry’ between Williams and Mercedes has vanished, in part because the Grove based team does not want to use Mercedes’ gearbox.