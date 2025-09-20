Horner payout rumours swirl in Baku paddock

Talk in Baku suggests Christian Horner could walk away from Red Bull with a severance package worth close to $100 million.

"There’s a lot of speculation," former F1 driver Christijan Albers told Viaplay. "I’m really surprised, because I heard today that they’re settling for almost a hundred million severance payment."

Horner, ousted after a long internal power struggle that began with last year’s sexting scandal, is yet to confirm his next move in Formula 1.

It is rumoured he still had five years left on his Red Bull contract.

"Then I thought, how is that possible?" Albers continued. "He was earning eight million a year, so that’s forty million. Where did the other sixty million come from?"

"There are a lot of rumours going around," the Dutchman added.

"I’ve heard he might even want to buy his way into Haas. There were also rumours he was going to Cadillac, but that female employee works there now. That’s where the lawsuit stems from, so I’d rule that out.

"You also see him flirting with Alpine and Haas, but he has to wait and see if there’s a settlement first."