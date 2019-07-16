W Series champion to get Super Licence points

Female drivers in the new all-women ’W Series’ championship will get points towards a Formula 1 Super Licence.

"If what we are about is getting our drivers into the upper echelons of motorsport, especially into Formula 1, this represents an absolute sea change in opportunities for women," said the series’ CEO Catherine Bond Muir.

The Telegraph claims the 2020 W Series champion will get between 12 and 18 Super Licence points.

To race in Formula 1, drivers must have at least 40 Super Licence points.

The Formula 2 and Indycar champions gets 40 Super Licence points, while F3, Formula E and world endurance champions get 30.

Formula 4 champions receive 12 points.