VW to quit motor racing completely

By GMM

2 December 2020 - 16:54
Volkswagen is quitting motor racing - completely.

While rumours over the years have even hinted at a Formula 1 program for the world’s second biggest carmaker, board member Dr Frank Welsch says VW will instead turn its full attention to "sustainable electromobility".

"To this end, we are pooling our strengths and have decided to discontinue our own motorsport activities for the Volkswagen brand," he is quoted by DPA news agency.

Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen confirmed that the 169 employees of the motorsport division will be integrated into the German company’s other operations.

The decision does not affect the other VW brands including Audi and Porsche.

