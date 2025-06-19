Vowles signs new contract with Williams Racing

Team Principal James Vowles has signed a new long-term contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, guaranteeing that he will lead the team’s push for Formula 1 World Championship glory.

James joined Williams in 2023, becoming only the third Team Principal in the 48-year history of the Grove squad. The 45-year-old Brit, who celebrates his birthday tomorrow, arrived from Mercedes after more than two decades in F1 which saw him play an instrumental role in securing nine Constructors’ World Championships and more than 120 race victories.

Since then he has spearheaded a top-to-bottom transformation of Williams with one clear mission: to return an icon of Formula 1 to winning ways.

With the long-term backing of Dorilton Capital – which will celebrate five years of ownership in August – the team is investing in the right people, technology and infrastructure to return to the front of the grid. This ambitious comeback plan has attracted a world-class driver line-up in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, a host of major international brands including title partner Atlassian, top engineering talent from across the F1 paddock, and a passionate growing global fanbase.

This vision and investment has powered the team to its strongest start to a season since 2016. Atlassian Williams Racing currently sits fifth in the Constructors’ Championship with 55 points – more points than the previous three seasons combined.

Today’s announcement ensures that Williams will have stable leadership to take the next step towards winning championships again.

Matthew Savage, Chairman, Atlassian Williams Racing and Dorilton Capital: “We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together. He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium. We aren’t there yet but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead.”

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams Racing: “I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door. This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again. Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”