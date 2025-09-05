Verstappen plays down Ferrari rumours at Monza

Max Verstappen has responded directly to fresh speculation linking him with Ferrari for 2027.

The quadruple world champion’s future was thrust back into the headlines after his father and co-manager Jos suggested Ferrari had joined Mercedes and Red Bull in recent discussions about the Dutchman post-2026.

At Monza, Verstappen acknowledged Ferrari’s allure but stressed that sentiment alone would never drive his decision.

"Ferrari is a huge brand and of course all the drivers imagine themselves there," he said. "But that is the mistake - when you just want to drive for Ferrari.

"If you want to drive for Ferrari, you have to aim to win. If I ever want to go there, it will not be just to drive for Ferrari, but to win. Winning with Ferrari is even better."

He emphasised that any move would depend on competitive considerations under the looming new set of regulations. "You can’t just act on emotions and passion for the brand," the Red Bull driver explained.

"You have to move if you think it’s the right place. Will it be like that in 2026? I don’t know. We’ll see. We have to assess how everything will work out with the new regulations - the situation can completely change again."