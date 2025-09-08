Verstappen linked with MotoGP team buyout

Max Verstappen could soon expand his motorsport ambitions into two wheels.

De Telegraaf and Sky Italia report that the quadruple world champion has made contact with MotoGP satellite outfits LCR Honda and Aprilia’s Trackhouse team about a possible takeover.

Verstappen, 27, has long been a MotoGP fan and is already involved in GT3 racing through Verstappen.com Racing, De Telegraaf newspaper reports.

His manager Raymond Vermeulen confirmed the interest but cautioned that a deal is far from imminent.

"It’s no secret that he’s interested in MotoGP," Vermeulen said at Monza.

"Max is very passionate about car and motorcycle racing. But taking over a team isn’t realistic at the moment. Everything has to be right. The chance of it happening anytime soon is minimal."

The rumours emerge shortly after Formula 1 owner Liberty Media completed its purchase of MotoGP’s promoter, while Guenther Steiner leads a consortium that has now taken over the Tech3 KTM team.

Steiner, the former Haas boss whose profile soared in Netflix’s Drive to Survive, said he sees opportunities to connect the two paddocks.

He told Speed Week he is likely to keep working as at least a part-time pundit in the F1 paddock.

"I can be a link between the two series," he said at Monza.

"I know a lot of people there, I know both sides."

Trackhouse, one of the teams linked with Verstappen, already has Dutch leadership under Wilco Zeelenberg.

Steiner’s group reportedly paid more than EUR 20 million for Tech3, although the value of Verstappen’s potential offer has not been disclosed.