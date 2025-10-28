Red Bull rejects 2026 theory amid McLaren resurgence

Red Bull insists its late-season development push has nothing to do with concerns about the 2026 engine regulations - despite McLaren’s claim that the reigning champions are sacrificing long-term progress to chase Max Verstappen’s outside hopes of the title.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella suggested in Mexico that Red Bull’s decision to keep developing its 2025 car reflected uncertainty about the coming Red Bull-Ford power unit.

But first Dr Helmut Marko and now team boss Laurent Mekies have dismissed that theory.

"It has nothing to do with 2026," said Mekies.

"If we were to finish the season without getting the most out of this car, we’d go into 2026 with too many question marks. That’s why we decided to invest more in this car - to address areas for improvement and find extra speed.

"It gives us much more confidence in our tools, methods, and approaches for 2026. Yes, there will be less time and energy left for the new project, but that’s a conscious decision. It has nothing to do with performance."

The Frenchman said the team’s approach is about understanding - not risk. "We’re doing this because we believe it’s a net benefit. We’re verifying our methods and can apply them to 2026. We wouldn’t do it if it got us into trouble.

"Yes, there’s a price to pay, but we believe it’s worth it."

Despite Verstappen’s surge in recent races, Mexico brought a pause to Red Bull’s momentum as Norris returned to winning ways. Though the Briton took over as championship leader from an out-of-form Oscar Piastri, Verstappen actually reduced his overall deficit to 36 points.

For Stella, Norris’ dominant victory was a welcome reset. "Verstappen is still a rival, but the upcoming races are favourable to us," he said.

"Confidence in the championship has increased because we’ve proven we have a car that can win races and, under certain conditions, dominate."

The Italian engineer added: "This is the most important factor in allowing Lando and Oscar to fight for the Drivers’ Championship. It’s not about mathematics - it’s about competitiveness. The last races in Monza, Baku, Singapore, and Austin were difficult, but now we’ve confirmed our strength again."

Piastri’s slump deepened in Mexico, but Stella remained upbeat. "Even though Oscar lost some points to Verstappen, he learned a lot this weekend," he said. "That’s the kind of investment you make to ensure you’re competitive in all conditions for the final stretch. We leave Mexico stronger and more optimistic."

Red Bull’s Marko agreed the fight remains wide open. "There are still 116 points available, and it’s no longer guaranteed that one team dominates at a circuit," he said.

"Our chances are alive. I hope the two McLarens continue their fair play rule - we have the advantage that everything is focused on Max."

Marko said Verstappen’s pace in Mexico was stronger than it appeared. "We knew we’d be better in race trim. Max is like a hunting dog - once he smells it, everything else disappears and he attacks," he said.

At McLaren, however, the conversation is already moving from machinery to mindset. Norris now leads the standings, but faces new scrutiny after being booed by the Mexican crowd.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland: "The question now is whether Norris can take advantage of his second chance as championship leader - or if things will get shaky again. Has he understood why the pressure was too great for him before, why he couldn’t drive freely back then?"

"If he has, and he’s learned how to handle it, then the cards are in his favour," Glock added. "But that’s easier said than done. Once the helmet’s on and the pressure builds, it’s a very different story."