Tsunoda still in contention as decision delayed

Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 future remains uncertain - but the Japanese driver has been handed a crucial reprieve.

After weeks of speculation, Dr Helmut Marko has now confirmed that Red Bull’s final 2026 driver decision has been delayed until the end of the season - possibly Abu Dhabi.

"We discussed it internally and have come to the conclusion that we are fully focused on the title fight," Marko told Servus TV.

"It’s a surprise that it has become so exciting. We’ve postponed the driver selection until after Doha (Qatar) or Abu Dhabi."

He told Sky Deutschland similarly: "The decision on the drivers for Racing Bulls will also be postponed because the entire focus is on the World Championship. We cannot afford such a minor error in the set-up again."

The news is a relief for Tsunoda, whose only known alternative outside the Red Bull camp is a reserve role with Aston Martin - backed by his long-time sponsor Honda.

Speaking to Viaplay, Tsunoda said his job for the remainder of 2025 is clear. "The team wants me to be in a position to potentially help Max with his strategy, or even to compete against McLaren - our biggest rival. That’s the goal I’ve been given, and I understand that," he said.

"This is what Red Bull wants. In my position, I’ll be very happy if it works out. I understand why Max is always in contention for the world title."

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, admitted in Mexico that even when he lost his own seat next to Verstappen, he felt pity for whoever came next - first Liam Lawson and now Tsunoda - both of whom are fighting for their futures.

Still, Tsunoda insists he’s taking lessons from his world champion teammate.

"I’m learning a lot from Max," he said. "That’s about the driving itself, but also how he works with the team. He does that in a very professional way. Sometimes he drives an incredible lap and I just don’t understand how he did it. That’s where his strength lies. I’m trying to get closer step by step."

In Mexico, Tsunoda noted he was "fairly consistently close to Max during qualifying - two-tenths behind - but as a team we struggled with the pace."

Asked when he’ll know more about his 2026 plans, he answered bluntly: "I don’t know."

Even so, the 25-year-old hinted that a return to Racing Bulls may be on the table - and even suggested he’d welcome it.

"I love that team," Tsunoda said. "If I go back to Racing Bulls, I’m confident I’ll still be fully motivated. Then we’ll work together to progress within the new regulations and make our team - the team - better," he smiled, correcting himself mid-sentence.

"We want to make progress together with the entire team, and then I’ll have a new challenge."

Tsunoda also acknowledged that judging his form against Verstappen is difficult, given that his and his teammate’s cars are often not identical.

"Good question," he said. "This is Red Bull’s responsibility. They know this. They want to see how I react and what I can get out of the car. I’ve shown enough - whether I had the same specification or not."

For now, he’ll keep waiting amid the new decision delay. "I don’t know if it (the delay) makes me happier," Tsunoda admitted, "but I’ll just keep performing. I’m confident I’m heading in the right direction."