Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso snub Netflix interviews

Three of Formula 1’s biggest names - Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso - declined to sit down for dedicated interviews in the new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, reports reveal.

All three world champions appear only via previously recorded press conference or broadcast footage, with no exclusive one-on-one segments filmed for the eighth season.

Verstappen has long been a vocal critic of the series, accusing producers in the past of manufacturing rivalries and taking comments out of context. He has repeatedly refused full participation, arguing the show "fakes" drama.

Although Hamilton has embraced media projects elsewhere - including playing a key role in the official Formula 1 feature film - he also did not record a specific Netflix interview about his difficult first season at Ferrari.

Alonso likewise opted out of fresh filming.

According to industry data, 43 percent of F1’s current fanbase is now under 35 - a sharp rise since 2018 - while women account for roughly 35-40 percent of the global audience. The championship is approaching one billion fans worldwide.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali defended the show’s narrative style when asked about criticism that it resembles "Game of Thrones" storytelling.

"There is an overall coordination of the narrative," he admitted to Corriere della Sera newspaper. "But the job of a good director is to bring out the best in each actor by working on their original qualities. They are sincere. Modern drivers know they must build a relationship with the public."

However, some observers argue the formula may be wearing thin.

Spanish columnist Natalia Tautiva wrote that the series has drifted from documentary toward entertainment, prioritising drama over sporting substance. While still the platform’s most-watched sports documentary - drawing over 10 million views for its latest season - viewership reportedly dipped around 10 percent year-on-year.

"The show fulfills its basic purpose," Tautiva wrote in El Mundo Deportivo. "To get clicks and views. But it’s a series that’s no longer what it used to be. It feels like it’s strayed from its original concept."

Inside the paddock, participation appears increasingly selective.

Haas rookie Oliver Bearman revealed he spent "three or four days" filming with the crew - only to discover none of the footage made the final cut.

"It went straight in the bin," he joked.

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, once the show’s breakout star, has now effectively been replaced in the drama stakes by Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore. In one scene, Briatore bluntly told Franco Colapinto: "I don’t give a s**t. I decide what I’m doing. You are the problem."